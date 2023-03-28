A Passion for Speed: Thomas M. Hazen

Tom Hazen ’88, MBA’95 recently retired from General Mills after a long career in information technology, giving him more time to pursue his passion, which is sharing the joy of high-performance driving. Both of his parents raced sports cars, so speed is in his genes. He has been driving and instructing in exotic supercars (Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche) at road racing tracks around the United States part-time since 2015. Currently he is a senior lead instructor and mentoring lead for Xtreme Xperience. He also runs a hillclimb car race in the beautiful Driftless Area of western central Wisconsin every September. Although Hazen is officially retired from full-time work, he has no plans to slow down, in life or on the track.