Alumni Awards
The Wisconsin Alumni Association annually recognizes alumni and supporters who exemplify the Wisconsin Idea, enhancing the positive influence of the university on campus as well as beyond its borders.
Nominations for the 2022 Alumni Awards have closed. Award selections will be made in the spring and announced in summer 2022.
The Forward Award (formerly Forward under 40) acknowledges rising stars in various fields who exemplify the Wisconsin Idea through an emphasis on service, discovery, and progress. Young alumni within 15 years of graduation who have demonstrated exceptional early-career achievement and a positive impact on their professions are eligible for this award.
The Luminary Award recognizes alumni who serve as aspirational examples for others through their accomplishments in the areas of leadership, discovery, progress, and service. Alumni who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in their professions and/or service or philanthropy within 30 years of graduation are eligible for this award.
For information on the Badger of the Year Awards, which are handled by the WAA alumni chapters, please visit the award overview web page. To see past Badger of the Year Award winners, visit the past recipients web page.
If you have questions about any of these awards, please contact Andrea Berns at andrea.berns@supportuw.org.