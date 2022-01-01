Luminary Award
The Luminary Award recognizes alumni who serve as aspirational examples for others through their accomplishments in the areas of leadership, discovery, progress, and service. Alumni who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in their professions or in the areas of service and philanthropy within 30 years of graduation are eligible for this award.
WAA Stories
story
Joey Soloway ’87
Joey Soloway is the creator of the groundbreaking Amazon series Transparent, a comedy that explores issues related to gender, sex, and identity thr...
Physician Dennis Maki has an international reputation as one of the fathers of modern-day hospital infection prevention. Maki is the Ovid O. Meyer ...