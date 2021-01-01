WAA Publications

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association engages those who care about the University of Wisconsin–Madison. It connects alumni with each other and with their alma mater; it provides opportunities to enhance the UW’s teaching, research, and outreach programs; and it guarantees ethical stewardship of the gifts received. The return on an investment in UW–Madison is far reaching and never ending. This report contains stories that illustrate the impact of gifts and recognizes the critical role that alumni and donors play in keeping the university moving All Ways Forward. It also describes WFAA’s investment strategy and performance.