WAA Publications
On Wisconsin Magazine
The number one source of information about UW–Madison, On Wisconsin is one of the largest-circulation alumni magazines in the country, reaching more than 378,000 readers worldwide. This award-winning quarterly is published for alumni and friends of UW–Madison by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) in partnership with University Communications and University Marketing. Published continuously since 1899, On Wisconsin is considered the university’s publication of record and includes in-depth coverage of issues affecting the university and its alumni, faculty, and students.
Badger Insider Magazine
The magazine exclusively for WAA members, Badger Insider offers a glimpse of life through glasses that aren’t rose colored — they’re bright Badger red! Twice a year, Badger Insider brings readers the stories that highlight Badgers who are living the Wisconsin Idea and articles that take readers behind the scenes of their beloved university. Badger Insider’s pages are also filled with the letters, photos, and memories of UW alumni.
Digital Badger Insider
Get the inside scoop. Each month, WAA executive director and chief alumni officer Sarah Schutt sheds light on major campus issues in an exclusive message to WAA members. Share your memories, offer your opinions, and catch up on UW news and trivia.
Forward under 40 Magazine
Meet the young Badger grads who are building tomorrow’s world. Forward under 40 magazine highlights the accomplishments of the recipients of WAA’s Forward under 40 Award. Given out each year since 2008, Forward under 40 Awards honors new generations of UW alumni living the Wisconsin Idea, and the magazine gives Badgers the chance to share in the recipients’ achievements. To order a copy of the latest issue, please contact WAA at 888-947-2586 or waa@uwalumni.com.
Flamingle
The Flamingle is a weekly newsletter designed to keep alumni and friends tapped into what’s happening at UW–Madison. Created and published by the Wisconsin Alumni Association, it offers UW pride and connection, as well as a digest of news about the campus community. Each Friday, you’ll get a curated list of the week’s top campus stories; the latest installment of our column “Ask Flamingle HQ,” which takes a look into campus traditions and history; and more. The Flamingle is sent to all alumni and friends for whom WAA has an email address.
COVID-19 UW Research and Impact
UW–Madison is a worldwide leader in research and discovery — and the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception. As the pandemic disrupted society, researchers quickly got to work on virus sequencing, economic analysis, care for patients, UW solutions for protective measures, and ways to care for and entertain ourselves at home. Every Tuesday, WFAA CEO Mike Knetter shares his insider’s view on the week’s COVID-19 stories and the most important developments from campus.
Badger Vibes
There’s more than one Wisconsin Experience. Badger Vibes offers news and stories from alumni, students, and faculty of color, sharing stories and accomplishments each month. Each issue offers a feature, a Q & A, and a photo essay, all celebrating the many faces of the UW experience.
Wish You Were Here
What does it mean to be a Badger? Tally up your answer by counting the memories you’ve made. WAA’s Wish You Were Here is an online collection of Badger scrapbooks in which alumni and friends share their favorite tales of life on and around campus, from frozen hikes across Lake Mendota to Fifth Quarters at Camp Randall to late nights on State Street. Share your favorite UW memories — and be sure to include a photo.
Annual Report
The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association engages those who care about the University of Wisconsin–Madison. It connects alumni with each other and with their alma mater; it provides opportunities to enhance the UW’s teaching, research, and outreach programs; and it guarantees ethical stewardship of the gifts received. The return on an investment in UW–Madison is far reaching and never ending. This report contains stories that illustrate the impact of gifts and recognizes the critical role that alumni and donors play in keeping the university moving All Ways Forward. It also describes WFAA’s investment strategy and performance.
Advertise
To find rates, circulation, frequency, and more, check out our advertising opportunities page.