The number one source of information about UW–Madison, On Wisconsin is one of the largest-circulation alumni magazines in the country, reaching more than 390,000 readers worldwide. This award-winning quarterly is published for alumni and friends of UW–Madison by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) in partnership with University Communications and University Marketing. Published continuously since 1899, On Wisconsin is considered the university’s publication of record and includes in-depth coverage of issues affecting the university and its alumni, faculty, and students.