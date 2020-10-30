“All Ways Forward” Campaign Extended

MADISON, WI (October 30, 2020) — A multiyear campaign to raise much-needed funding for UW–Madison priorities has been extended until December 31, 2021, Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Thursday.

The All Ways Forward campaign to benefit UW–Madison was announced publicly more than five years ago and was spearheaded by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. The campaign was initially scheduled to come to a close at the end of 2020.

Since the beginning of the campaign in 2013, more than 230,000 donors have generously given to UW–Madison, creating 4,487 new scholarships for students; endowing 240 new chairs and professorships; and providing support for important capital projects like the Nicholas Recreation Center, the Chemistry Building, the Meat Science and Muscle Biology Laboratory, and many others.

“The world changed dramatically in 2020,” said Mike Knetter, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association president and CEO. “The pandemic continues to have a tremendous impact on UW–Madison’s financial footing, and on its faculty, staff, and students. Our mission to secure private support for the university is more important than ever.”

Continuation of the All Ways Forward campaign creates the opportunity to extend support for these critical areas while also addressing emerging and urgent needs, including:

Completing funding goals for key initiatives, including student and faculty support, and capital projects.

Delivering support to newer priorities like the School of Computing, Data & Information Sciences, and additional priorities that help the UW address social and health challenges that have arisen since the pandemic. Those include supporting student and faculty diversity, and expanding the UW’s health and medical research.

Supporting UW school- and college-specific fundraising initiatives.

“There has never been a more important time to support UW–Madison,” said Chancellor Blank. “By extending the campaign, we are able to engage our generous alumni and friends of the university to help meet the financial challenges we face now and into the future.”