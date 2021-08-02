Skip Navigation

14th annual Red Shirt on sale now

Revenue goes to support student scholarships.

Dexter Patterson '14
August 02, 2021
Male model in The Red Shirt 14th Edition

MADISON, WI (August 2, 2021) — A Bucky Badger football tradition is captured in The Red Shirt™, 14th Edition. This year’s design features Bucky doing push-ups, a clear sign the Badgers are scoring on the gridiron.

The Red Shirt goes on sale today. You can purchase this Badger fashion statement at any University Book Store location or order it online through the UW Alumni Store at uwalumnistore.com.

Every purchase of The Red Shirt is an expression of Badger pride and a real act of support for students on campus. For each sale of The Red Shirt, 25 percent of the revenue goes to support student scholarships, courtesy of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Two-thirds of first-year UW students apply for financial assistance. A recent survey found that 58 percent of high-achieving students who did not ultimately enroll at UW–Madison cited scholarships/financial aid packages as a determining factor in their decision.  

The Red Shirt is available for a limited time.

For more information on the Red Shirt, go to uwalumnistore.com

Media contact: Tod Pritchard, tod.pritchard@supportuw.org, 608-609-5217

