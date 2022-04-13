Day of the Badger Concludes

MADISON, WI (April 12, 2022) — More than $1.7 million was raised to help address the greatest needs on the UW-Madison campus during the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s third annual Day of the Badger event April 5-6.

More than 5,000 gifts were pledged to more than 100 programs including:

$164,900 for programs to foster greater diversity, equity, and inclusion.

More than $47,000 to support students at the La Follette School of Public Affairs.

$29,453 for College of Agricultural and Life Sciences students.

More than $29,000 to support School of Human Ecology students.

$20,665 to help College of Letters & Science students.

$13,063 for the Environmental Futures Fund.

More than $10,000 for the Center for Limnology.

More than $10,000 to support student pharmacists.

$5,300 for the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center.

“We are so grateful to all of the alumni and friends of UW-Madison who stepped up to help meet critical needs,” said John Grice, senior managing director of annual giving. “These funds will be distributed in the next days and weeks to help students and the university accomplish its many important goals.”

Here are the final numbers:

Amount Raised: $1,741,945

Matching Dollars: $621,500

Total Gifts: 5,635

Total Participants: 4,065

Participants in all 50 states and 19 countries