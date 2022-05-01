Celebrating Badger Pride

Pride Month is a time to celebrate how far we’ve come — and reflect on how much further we have to go.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association is working to move inclusivity forward. This includes better representation of LGBTQ+ individuals, families, and topics in our communications; increasing partnerships with LGBTQ+ organizations in Wisconsin; and more.

Be a Badger Leader

One important step is the relaunch of the LGBTQ+ Alumni Affinity Group. Previously called the GLBT Alumni Council, the goal of this group is to help connect LGBTQ+ Badgers and their allies everywhere. We’re looking for volunteer leaders like you to get this group reestablished, create fun programs and activities, provide professional networking opportunities, support causes important to group members, and more. Email us if you’d like to learn more!

