Three Questions with Michelle Ranavat ’03

When Michelle Ranavat ’03 visited India in 2012, she was awestruck by the ornate detail, meticulous craftsmanship, and luxurious atmosphere of the palaces that once housed the country’s earliest kings and queens. Today, she bottles that feeling of regal indulgence and shares it with the world through RANAVAT, a skincare line rooted in Indian beauty rituals and traditional Ayurvedic ingredients, and designed to nurture and empower one’s inner royal. “Royalty is really a state of mind,” Ranavat says. “Anyone can be or feel royal, but I think this idea of treating your skin like royalty or elevating your self-care really brings more meaning into what you’re doing.” To some, Ranavat’s current work may seem a far cry from her days as an industrial engineering student at the UW, but for her, the only thing more natural than the products she develops is the path that led from manufacturing courses and factory field trips in Wisconsin to a skincare empire in Los Angeles. “I swear, the biggest thing that I use is my engineering degree,” Ranavat says. “It wasn’t so much of transitioning to a different world; it was actually taking so much of what I learned and studied in school and applying it in a different way.” With summer in full swing, Ranavat shares some tips for taking care of your skin in the summer sun.