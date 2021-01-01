Varsity! Varsity!

Badgers have sung "Varsity" for more than a century. The song was adapted from a Latin hymn entitled "Domine Salvam Fac," written by French composer Charles Gounod. Henry Dyke Sleeper, a young instructor in the College of Letters and Science's School of Music, published a new version of the hymn he called "Varsity Toast" in 1898. Former Wisconsin Band Director Ray Dvorak introduced the now-famous arm swinging in 1934, making any performance of "Varsity" a sight to behold. Many UW graduates fondly remember these lyrics: