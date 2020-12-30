Welcome to the UW Week in Review's UW Year in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from 2020. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Voting Starts on Campus, with Precautions

Campus offered a number of outdoor sites for safe, early, in-person absentee voting in both August for the partisan primary and October for the presidential election. See a photo galler from the August primary >>

Vaccine Arrives at UW Health

At last, the highly anticipated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at UW Health on December 14. Frontline medical workers began receiving the vaccine that same day. Read more >>

Campus Responds to COVID-19

Campus responded to COVID-19 throughout the fall semester to keep students, faculty, and staff safe, while also offering some in-person classes prior to the Thanksgiving break. Read more >>

New Recreation Center Is Known by Its Nick Name

After the demolition of the Southeast Recreational Facility (the SERF) and a few years of construction, the UW’s Nicholas Recreation Center (“The Nick”) opened in September. The fitness facility is named in honor of the late Albert “Ab” Nicholas ’52, MBA’55; his wife, Nancy ’55; and the Nicholas family. Get a glimpse of the building's interior >>

Terrace Life Continues, but with Precautions

Although 2020 was a difficult year with many missed milestones, one bright spot was the Memorial Union Terrace in the summer. Badgers soaked up the sun in a physically distanced, masked way. Read more >>

When Bomb Tore through Sterling Hall 50 Years Ago, He Was Inside: “I Still Have Flashbacks”

It’s been 50 years since the Sterling Hall bombing, but it’s still remembered by many. Learn the story of a former graduate student, Bill Evans MS’65, PhD’75, who was in the building when it happened. Read more >>

Spring Commencement 2020: A Virtual Party Heard Round the World

Although Badger grads couldn’t step into Camp Randall during spring commencement, they celebrated with best-selling author and keynote speaker James Patterson. Read more >>

Kneeling and Healing

Demonstrators were photographed kneeling near Memorial Library in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. See the image >>

In Midst of PPE Scramble, UW–Madison Engineers Collaborate with Local Companies to Fill Face Shield Shortage

As COVID-19 escalated in the United States, UW engineers collaborated with local manufacturers, design firm Delve, and campus colleagues to develop much-needed PPE for the medical field. Before long, they introduced the Badger Shield. Read more >>

Earth’s Bright Future

In honor of the 50th anniversaries of Earth Day and the UW’s Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, On Wisconsin magazine shared messages of hope from UW faculty about the future of the environment. Read more >>

Six Lessons from the Rose Bowl

Travel back in time to January 2020: On Wisconsin magazine highlights six lessons learned from the Badgers’ latest trip to the Rose Bowl. While facing a tough loss, Badgers came out strong. Read more >>

Scout’s Super Bowl Story Is a Viral Hit

In February, the UW’s School of Veterinary Medicine was featured in WeatherTech’s Super Bowl ad for helping Scout, a 7-year-old golden retriever, during a brave cancer battle. Although Scout, the beloved dog of WeatherTech founder and CEO David MacNeil, ultimately did not beat cancer, the pup touched the hearts of viewers everywhere. Read more >>