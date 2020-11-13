UW Week in Review: November 9–13

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

BADGER HUDDLE® Armchair Pregames

Badger football is back, and so is WAA’s BADGER HUDDLE® Armchair Pregame. The second episode of the online video series drops on November 14. Join us to explore Camp Randall and the Wisconsin Field House. Watch now >>

Tracking Virus Mutations Reveals Success of Stay-at-Home Orders

A UW study recently published in Nature Communications suggests that stay-at-home orders helped slow the rate of COVID-19 infection. Read more >>

We’ll Take “Thanks for the Memories” for $1,000, Alex.

There are few things that Americans agree on anymore, but one is that Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was a national treasure (even though he was Canadian). After he passed away last weekend, Badgers who competed on the game show offered their remembrance. Read more >>

UW–Madison Offers Surge Testing to Community Amid Rise in Cases

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Wisconsin, and they’re starting to trend upward on campus, too. The UW announced a newly expanded testing plan to track the disease, including opening the Nielsen Tennis Stadium as a testing site. Read more >>

2020–21 Outstanding Women of Color Honorees Announced

Meet the six honorees of this year’s UW Outstanding Women of Color awards. Read more >>

Protests, Polls, Pandemic: Wisconsin National Guard Members Faced a Busy 2020

Veterans Day was this past Wednesday, so spare a thought for those in uniform. UW students who join the National Guard know they’ll have to give time in service of the citizens of the state, but 2020 has been a continual challenge: protests, poll-watching, and a pandemic have kept the men and women of the Wisconsin National Guard on the move. Read more >>