Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

UW Week in Review: November 9–13

UW Week in Review: November 9–13

The UW Week in Review recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week.

November 13, 2020
UW Week in Review

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

BADGER HUDDLE® Armchair Pregames

Badger football is back, and so is WAA’s BADGER HUDDLE® Armchair Pregame. The second episode of the online video series drops on November 14. Join us to explore Camp Randall and the Wisconsin Field House. Watch now >>

Tracking Virus Mutations Reveals Success of Stay-at-Home Orders

A UW study recently published in Nature Communications suggests that stay-at-home orders helped slow the rate of COVID-19 infection. Read more >>

We’ll Take “Thanks for the Memories” for $1,000, Alex.

There are few things that Americans agree on anymore, but one is that Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was a national treasure (even though he was Canadian). After he passed away last weekend, Badgers who competed on the game show offered their remembrance. Read more >>

UW–Madison Offers Surge Testing to Community Amid Rise in Cases

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Wisconsin, and they’re starting to trend upward on campus, too. The UW announced a newly expanded testing plan to track the disease, including opening the Nielsen Tennis Stadium as a testing site. Read more >>

2020–21 Outstanding Women of Color Honorees Announced

Meet the six honorees of this year’s UW Outstanding Women of Color awards. Read more >>

Protests, Polls, Pandemic: Wisconsin National Guard Members Faced a Busy 2020

Veterans Day was this past Wednesday, so spare a thought for those in uniform. UW students who join the National Guard know they’ll have to give time in service of the citizens of the state, but 2020 has been a continual challenge: protests, poll-watching, and a pandemic have kept the men and women of the Wisconsin National Guard on the move. Read more >>

Want more? Follow WAA on Instagram for our weekly update — a quick and convenient way to stay connected to the UW. Check out this week’s post. 

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ