UW Week in Review: July 20 –24

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison's top news from the week.

UW–Madison Establishes Free, Campus-Wide COVID-19 Testing to Support Campus Reopening

The Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene —both involved in testing efforts early on in the pandemic —are collaborating again to provide free campus testing for the fall semester. Read more >>

New Shield Couples COVID-19 Protection with a Clear View of the Face

Introducing Badger Shield+: UW engineers who created the popular Badger Shield have again collaborated with experts to make a new version that offers a full view of the face. Read more >>

A Coalition of Scientists Takes on COVID-19 — with Data

Using data, UW–Madison leaders collaborate with researchers across the nation to discover methods to mitigate and manage the ever-evolving pandemic. Read more >>

SoHE Insights: “I Am and I Feel,” by Dr. Alvin Thomas

Alvin Thomas, assistant professor in the UW’s School of Human Ecology, was inspired to write and share his poem, “I Am and I Feel,” in response to recent examples of racial injustices in the nation. “I am all of these feelings, and sometimes I feel them all at the same time,” he recites. listen to the poem >>

Meet Amber Statz ’16 RN, BSN

Amber Statz ’16, a registered nurse, talks about her experiences working in a COVID ICU and how the UW prepared her for the essential role. See the video >>

Themed SOAR Live Sessions Are Drawing an Unexpectedly Large Virtual Audience

Recurring Q & A sessions hosted by Student Orientation, Advising, and Registration (SOAR) for incoming students have drawn large (virtual) crowds, as new students look to learn from current students about campus life and build community. Read more >>