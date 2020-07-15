Skip Navigation

Meet Amber Statz ’16 RN, BSN

July 15, 2020

My name is Amber Statz. I’m a registered nurse and I’m currently working on a neuro ICU unit in Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital.

So, I decided to become a nurse for multiple reasons. I always loved helping people, always enjoyed science classes, physiology.

Working on a neuro ICU unit, we transitioned to a COVID ICU unit. Then we’ve had new people working next to us. And so, it’s just been a lot of new faces and working together as a team even though we might not have met each other before. It’s just been a lot of teamwork and cooperation, which is pretty neat to see.

I feel like I owe a lot to UW. I felt really fortunate to be able to work at such a world-renowned academic institution — the research that they do there.

I’m Amber Statz and this is what Badgers do.

