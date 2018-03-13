UW–Madison alumnus named Dairyman of the Year

MADISON, WI (March 12, 2018) — When the World Dairy Expo announced its 2018 annual recognition awards, UW–Madison alumnus Pete Kappelman of Two Rivers was named its Dairyman of the Year. He will receive his honor officially during a banquet ceremony at the 52nd annual World Dairy Expo in Madison this fall. Kappelman was nominated and selected by peers for his contributions and excellence in the dairy industry and his community.

Kappelman is a fourth-generation farmer and one of the owners of Meadow Brook Dairy Farms. He also sits on the board of directors of Heifer International, a nonprofit that works with communities to end hunger and poverty. The group does this by providing appropriate livestock, training, and related services to small-scale farmers and communities worldwide.

Kappelman serves as chair of the Land O’Lakes board of directors, was on the USDA’s Dairy Promotion and Research Board, and is a past president of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin. In addition, he was a member of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, and the UW Center for Dairy Profitability.

His other awards include honorary recognition from the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and being named the Wisconsin Jaycees’ Outstanding Young Farmer and its Wisconsin Dairy Farm Family of the Year.

Kappelman formerly served on the Wisconsin Alumni Association board and earned a bachelor of science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in 1985.