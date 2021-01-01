Cost of Tuition: 1956-60

Back in September of 1956, student fees and tuition per semester were $90 for residents and $250 for nonresidents. The rates went up in 1957–58, to $100 for in-state students and $275 for out-of-state students. Two years later, in 1959–60, rates rose to $110 and $300, respectively.
Since 1969–70, tuition and fees have increased each year. In fall 2013, undergraduate fees and tuition per semester were $10,403 for residents and $26,653 for nonresidents (ranking UW-Madison sixth among Big Ten public universities).