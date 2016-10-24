Top 10 REASONS to RETURN

It’s Homecoming at UW–Madison: the time for Badgers to come home. That’s really the only reason you need to return. But if you want more, we have 10.
- Add some “Ha ha!” to your “Rah, rah!” Kick off Homecoming week by heading to Mills Hall on Saturday, Nov. 5, for the latest RED Talk. Featuring Anders Holm ’03 from Comedy Central’s popular Workaholics, this presentation will not only make you laugh, it’ll make you think.
- Be part of a new tradition. Come back to campus to celebrate with friends — old and new — during the inaugural Alumni Celebration Dinner on Friday, Nov. 11. This year’s new tradition-in-the-making will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Five Year Program, known today as the Center for Academic Excellence. It’s a great chance to honor yesterday’s dreams, today’s reality, and tomorrow’s promise.
- Run, Bucky, run! Put some pep in your step by taking part in the "Light of the Moon 5K" on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. This fun run begins at Dejope Residence Hall and continues along the Lakeshore Path. If that’s not enough, you’re sure to enjoy seeing Bucky and scarfing down a late-night breakfast.
- Party on, Wisconsin! Join your extended Wisconsin family at the best tailgate on campus. The BADGER HUDDLE® includes the fun, food, and fans you need to get game ready. And expect plenty of extra surprises during this special Homecoming edition!
- Put on your game face. Mosey on in to historic Camp Randall Stadium (and while you’re there, check out the exhibits in Badger Alley) to cheer the Badgers on to a Homecoming victory over Big Ten rival Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 12.
- Give back by giving blood. Did you know that every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood? And you bleed Badger red, right? So share some of it during the Homecoming Blood Drive at Ogg Hall, November 8–10.
- Return to learn. Sit in on the latest Global Hot Spots lecture series on Friday, Nov. 11, to hear Joshua Calhoun, a UW assistant professor of English, delve into the impact that Shakespeare has had on literature … and the world! It’s “not to be” missed!
- March on down to the parade. This year’s spirited spectacle includes all of your favorites: the UW Marching Band, fun floats, Bucky, the UW Spirit Squad, candy raining from the sky, and more! Important: the Homecoming Parade begins at 5 p.m. (earlier than usual) on November 11 and runs along Gilman and State Streets.
- Go behind the scenes of science. Experience Science Hall after Dark following the Homecoming parade on Friday, Nov. 11. You’ll travel back in time by delving into many of the memories and stories that this national historic building holds.
- Don’t make any plans at all. Just enjoy your time back at the UW by wandering around campus at your own pace. Stop by the Memorial Union. Applaud the new Union South. Visit Abe atop Bascom Hill. Check out some of the new buildings and all of your favorite old haunts. Eat some Babcock ice cream. Whatever you decide to do, revel in being a Badger who’s come home!