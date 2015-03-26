See firsthand the challenges of teaching with inadequate facilities

As enrollments have steadily increased over the past twenty years, the Department of Chemistry has recognized the critical importance of planning for additional space to accommodate the soaring demand for undergraduate chemistry courses.

Virtually all students majoring in the sciences, engineering, and health professions require chemistry courses as prerequisites for courses in their majors. Chemistry is critically important for STEM students across campus, since one out of every two UW-Madison students takes a chemistry class during his or her undergraduate career.

In March 2013, the State of Wisconsin Building Commission voted to recommend that UW-Madison move forward with the design phase of the Chemistry Building Project, with the expectation that the Commission would fund the project in the 2015-17 biennial budget. In fall 2014, the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration signed a contract for the design phase of the project, and design work has now begun in earnest.

As of March 16, 2015, the State of Wisconsin Capital Budget Governor's Recommendations does not include funding for the project in the 2015-17 biennium and instead defers the project.