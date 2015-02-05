Happy Founders' Day! UW's very first class of just 20 students was held on February 5, 1849, in a small building near the Capitol Square. Here's a cover of January 1928 issue of the Wisconsin Alumni Association magazine (now Badger Insider), featuring Founders' Day.
Throwback Thursday #FoundersDay
