Throwback Thursday #FoundersDay

Check out this UW Founders Day magazine cover from 1928.

February 05, 2015
Founders Day >

Happy Founders' Day! UW's very first class of just 20 students was held on February 5, 1849, in a small building near the Capitol Square. Here's a cover of January 1928 issue of the Wisconsin Alumni Association magazine (now Badger Insider), featuring Founders' Day.

