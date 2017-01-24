Home
>
Drone Video of the UW Campus
Drone Video of the UW Campus
Related News and Stories
Was the University of Wisconsin founded in 1848 or 1849?
Catch up on the UW Now Livestream event on February 2 featuring Nam C. Kim, Young Mie Kim, and Kristyn Masters.
How many students graduated in the UW’s first class?
From Bascom Hill to Badgers around the world: a Founders’ Day message from chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Asso...
Everything about Allan “Bud” Selig ’56 is larger than life.
March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb. April showers bring May flowers. And, of course, Mayflowers bring pilgrims. But let’s not forget th...
Check out this UW Founders Day magazine cover from 1928.
Some things have changed in the last century of celebrating Founders’ Day season. University of Wisconsin alumni and alumnae (that’s male — or a mi...
UW-Madison researchers are discovering the oddities that make Wisconsin English unique among Upper Midwestern dialects.
Was the University of Wisconsin founded in 1848 or 1849?
Catch up on the UW Now Livestream event on February 2 featuring Nam C. Kim, Young Mie Kim, and Kristyn Masters.
How many students graduated in the UW’s first class?
From Bascom Hill to Badgers around the world: a Founders’ Day message from chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Asso...
Everything about Allan “Bud” Selig ’56 is larger than life.
March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb. April showers bring May flowers. And, of course, Mayflowers bring pilgrims. But let’s not forget th...
Check out this UW Founders Day magazine cover from 1928.
Some things have changed in the last century of celebrating Founders’ Day season. University of Wisconsin alumni and alumnae (that’s male — or a mi...
UW-Madison researchers are discovering the oddities that make Wisconsin English unique among Upper Midwestern dialects.
Was the University of Wisconsin founded in 1848 or 1849?
Catch up on the UW Now Livestream event on February 2 featuring Nam C. Kim, Young Mie Kim, and Kristyn Masters.
How many students graduated in the UW’s first class?
From Bascom Hill to Badgers around the world: a Founders’ Day message from chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Asso...
Everything about Allan “Bud” Selig ’56 is larger than life.
March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb. April showers bring May flowers. And, of course, Mayflowers bring pilgrims. But let’s not forget th...
Check out this UW Founders Day magazine cover from 1928.
Some things have changed in the last century of celebrating Founders’ Day season. University of Wisconsin alumni and alumnae (that’s male — or a mi...
UW-Madison researchers are discovering the oddities that make Wisconsin English unique among Upper Midwestern dialects.