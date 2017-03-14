Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Students Write Thank-you Cards to 5,353 Donors

Students Write Thank-you Cards to 5,353 Donors

March 14, 2017

On March 8, students from across campus took a minute to write thank-you cards to Badger alumni donors, letting them know that every gift matters. See these grateful students in action.

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ