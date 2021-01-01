Since 1953, State Street Brats has been a landmark where students and alumni frequently gather to watch the big game or relax and have a beer. Many students in Madison have earned their way through school by working the grill, serving beer and bouncing at “Brats.” The manager attests to having about 70 people on active duty at all time, and around 100 students working there throughout one year. You can imagine the large number of students who have worked behind that bar since 1953 — 100 students a year times being in business for over 50 years amounts to more than 5,000 students!