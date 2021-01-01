Rock Roommates

The legendary Steve Miller ’67 of the Steve Miller Band met William Royce x’66 (a.k.a. Boz Scaggs) long before the two attended the UW. They attended the same high school in Dallas and Scaggs became a vocalist for Miller’s band, The Marksmen. The next year, Miller attended school at the UW, and during his first winter break he convinced Scaggs to come back to Madison with him. Here, they played in blues bands like The Ardells and the Fabulous Knight Trains. No one on campus has been able to verify that they were roommates, but Ben Sidran ’67, a local Madison musician who knows both Miller and Scaggs well, reports that they were both members of Chi Psi Lodge.