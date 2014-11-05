Red Talks: Casey Rotter

Skip Navigation

Casey Rotter headlined Homecoming’s inaugural “RED Talks,” Rotter is a major gifts officer and manager at UNICEF Next Generation, a fundraising initiative focusing on engaging young donors.

November 05, 2014
Forward Under 40 award winner, Casey Rotter headlined Homecoming’s inaugural “RED Talks,” Rotter is a major gifts officer and manager at UNICEF Next Generation, a fundraising initiative focusing on engaging young donors. During her talk, she shares inspirations from her experience raising more than $1 million to support UNICEF’s humanitarian programs for children around the world.

