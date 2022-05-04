Ready, Set, Commence!

Commencement: it’s always the same and always changing. Each term, the UW’s most important ceremony comes around again, and each term, another crop of students dresses in the same black caps and gowns that haven’t really changed since the Tudor era. But each class tries to do something to make the event their own. This month, we’ve got puzzles that show Commencement across the decades. Put the pieces in place and see how Badgers practice graduation traditions.