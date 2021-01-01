John Muir’s Reading Machine

The combination alarm clock and study desk is one of the most famous devices created by John Muir x1863 while he was a student at the UW. Muir's marvelous invention consists of a collapsing bed designed to awaken the occupant by sliding him to the floor and lighting a lamp — a more abrupt version of today's alarm clocks. After a few minutes, intended to give Muir adequate time to dress, the desk would reveal and conceal Muir's textbooks according to a predetermined schedule for the study of each of his subjects. The machine resides on the first floor of the Wisconsin Historical Society, in the North Corridor.