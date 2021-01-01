Randall Who?

Camp Randall Stadium is named after Alexander Williams Randall, a lawyer, judge and politician from Wisconsin. Randall served as governor from 1858 to 1861, and was known for his vigorous recruiting and organizing of the first Wisconsin volunteer troops for the Union Army during the American Civil War. More than 70,000 troops received military training at Camp Randall, land previously owned by the Wisconsin Agricultural Society and the site of its annual state fair.
Yours truly (President Abraham Lincoln) appointed Randall as U.S. Minister to the Vatican in 1861, and several years later, President Andrew Johnson appointed him U.S. Postmaster General. He died in 1872 at age 52.