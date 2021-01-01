Porter Butts ’24, MS’36 served as director of the Wisconsin Union from 1928 to 1968. He helped design the buildings and programs for more than 100 unions in the United States and around the world. Former Union director Ted Crabb reports that in 1977, Butts was busy preparing for the 50th anniversary of the Union. Around that time, he did prepare a pamphlet on the Rathskeller but the last book he authored was The College Union Idea in 1971. Butts was given UW-Madison’s highest honor, the Distinguished Alumni Award, for his service and commitment to the university. He passed away in 1991.