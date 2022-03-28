State Street Pop-Up Restaurant to Feature Only Pop Tarts

This Saturday, UW students and other State Street denizens will have the chance to experience authentic haute toaster cuisine when The Toaster of the Town opens, a restaurant featuring Pop-Tarts.

“Pop-Tarts are the ultimate comfort food,” says restaurateur Les Likely ’19. “But not everyone has the time, patience, or skill to make Pop-Tarts at home. We want to give those good people the kind of toaster-pastry experience they dream of.”

Likely adds that the menu at The Toaster of the Town will go beyond ordinary Pop-Tarts. It will also offer Toaster Strudel, Nabisco Toastettes, Quaker Toastables, and Toast’em Pop-Ups. Likely purchased an industrial six-slot toaster to handle what he expects to be heavy demand.

The Toaster of the Town will be located at 1848 State Street, a site that has a legendary history of popular restaurants. Previous tenants include The Aquatarian, a bar that served only water (and, in winter, ice); Turkey Trots, a raw-food poultry hut; a single-service oxygen bar called Airs for One; The Garnisher, a parsley-and-lemon-wedge emporium; PokéMango, a virtual restaurant in which patrons use a GPS-linked phone app to find collectible images of bowls of rice, fruit, and raw fish; The Great British Baking Powder; and The Hyperbolic Paraboloid, which served only Pringles. All of those restaurants opened and closed in the last week alone.

“Toaster of the Town joins a storied tradition,” Likely says. “I’m confident we can live up to that legacy.”