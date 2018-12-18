Skip Navigation

One on One at One Alumni Place: Chancellor Rebecca Blank

December 18, 2018

WAA executive director Sarah Schutt sits down at One Alumni Place to talk with Chancellor Rebecca Blank about her first five years as UW–Madison’s chief executive. In One on One at One Alumni Place, Sarah will interview different campus leaders to talk about research, teaching, and campus issues. Episodes will be posted each month.

