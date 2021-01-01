Skip Navigation

Earl Hill '60

Gladly, and with a bit of history attached! Did you know that the music for "On Wisconsin" was originally written for the University of Minnesota? Carl Beck, who had attended UW-Madison, convinced songwriter and roommate William Purdy to offer it to Wisconsin instead. The song was first played at the 1909 Homecoming game against Minnesota! Visit http://www.uwbadgers.com and click on the "Traditions" button for the lyrics and history of songs like "On Wisconsin," "Varsity" and the "Bud Song."

