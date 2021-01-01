The oven’s still warm at Oakhouse Bakery, thanks to the UW grads who rescued it from bankruptcy in 1981. The business partners continued to sell cookies on campus until 1995, when sales dipped due to a boom in food carts on Library Mall. By that time, Oakhouse had become a full-line bakery supplying grocery and convenience stores with more than 200 products in addition to custom baking, and the business moved in to a new 25,000-square-foot production plant in Madison.