The poster you’re describing can be found at Fine Posters & Prints, 645 State Street in Madison, or online at fine-posters.com (under Madison Posters). Snapped by photographer Jerry Capps in 1974, the image was first published in Wisconsin Alumnus Magazine in May 1985. The 24-by-19-inch poster has been a sentimental favorite for years and can be purchased, unframed, for $25.