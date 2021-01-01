Memorial Carillon Bells

Serving as University Carillonneur from 1960 to 1984, John Wright Harvey was playing the concerts you heard the year you graduated. Harvey was actually the first carillonneur to have an official faculty appointment to that position. The seven others who preceded him since the carillon first chimed in 1936 held no official university title. The university's resident carillonneurs are selected for their abilities and expertise in playing the unique four-and-one-half octave, 56-bell instrument. Many guest performers also make stops in Madison to play during the Sunday concerts performed throughout each summer. The current carillonneur is Lyle Anderson, who was actually a student of John Wright Harvey. Anderson has held the title of university carillonneur since 1986, and continues to bring the sound of music to Bascom Hill.