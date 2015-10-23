Skip Navigation

Letters from Home(coming)

Alumni, students, friends, and fans had such a good time during this year’s Homecoming that they couldn’t stop telling everyone about it … and we mean everyone!

Brian Klatt
October 23, 2015
Photo by Andy Manis

Attendees had opportunities throughout the week’s festivities to fill out Mad Libs–style postcards and have them sent out by the Wisconsin Alumni Association® to unfortunate Badgers who weren’t able to come back.

It was a great way to spread UW spirit and a taste of that beloved Homecoming tradition. Check out some of the lively comments and scenes here:

[This photo gallery is temporarily unavailable]
