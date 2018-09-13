John and Katie Baumann Inspiration Project Scholarship recipients announced

Madison, WI (August 31, 2018) — Evan Studer and Madeline Kuckuk are the recipients of the 2018 John and Katie Baumann Inspiration Project Scholarship.

This scholarship program assists undergraduate students from Monroe High School. Both Evan and Madeline represent the values consistent with the Wisconsin Idea and are active school and community volunteers.

Evan Studer was vice president of the Science Club and a member of the National Honor Society, Model United Nations, and Math Club. He also has been involved in Boy Scouts for many years. “I organized a project where we constructed a set of stairs on the hillside trail for the Kiwanis Youth Cabin,” said Studer. Evan plans to study nuclear engineering.

Madeline Kuckuk volunteered at UW–Madison’s College of Engineering as a peer advisor. She is studying chemical engineering. “As I was growing up, my mom went through treatment for breast cancer,” said Kuckuk. “Seeing how the treatments affected her made me want to do something to improve them. I eventually want to do pharmaceutical research.”

John Baumann ’82 and Catherine Doyle ’85 initiated this scholarship fund. John is a Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association board member. He is also president and CEO of Colony Brands Inc.

