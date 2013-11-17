Skip Navigation

During Thanksgiving season, gratitude takes many forms — even your everyday display of Badger spirit. To date, 123 UW-Madison students have received support from the Great People Scholarship, thanks to alumni everywhere who wear The Red Shirt. Here are hand-written thanks from just a few.

November 17, 2013
Kyle Piefer: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be a Badger, and the chance to succeed in school and in life. I’m here because of your kindness.”
Jahaziel Jahzerah: “Words cannot describe how much I’ve gained by attending UW-Madison, and I couldn’t have done it without support from generous people like you.”
Karla Montes De Oca: “I want to thank you for your generosity, for caring about education and for allowing people like me to pursue our dreams.”
