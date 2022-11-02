Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

How well do you know the UW Marching Band?

How well do you know the UW Marching Band?

Esther Seidlitz
November 02, 2022

If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

Worth A Thousand Words: An Inside Look

Inspired by his Ho-Chunk heritage, photographer and UW art professor Tom Jones ’88 uses his artistry to focus on Indigenous imagery and identity.

Read More >
Badger Vibes,