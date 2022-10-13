Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Can you tell when these Homecoming Parades took place?

Can you tell when these Homecoming Parades took place?

Esther Seidlitz
October 13, 2022
Flamingle >

If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW Agricultural Land

How many acres of agricultural land does the UW have?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
story

Mills Music Library

What’s in the Mills Music Library?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ