It seems as though your son has noticed the “Grateful Red” tie-dyed T-shirts worn by the energetic student section during Badger basketball games. Student season ticket holders receive these shirts for free at the beginning of the basketball season. Each student is supposed to wear their shirt to show school spirit and unity.
As a proud Badger mom, you'll be happy to learn that while these T-shirts are “home grown” in concept, they're available for any fan to purchase, either at the Kohl Center during basketball games or at The University Book Store (711 State Street or online here.)