I’m afraid not, Joe. Though Glenn Frank possessed many talents and accomplished a great deal during his tenure, his presidency was driven by controversy and the Regents eventually fired him. A few years later, he died a tragic death in a car accident while campaigning for the U.S. Senate.

A Missouri native, Frank graduated from Northwestern University in 1912 and he went on to become editor-in-chief of Century Magazine. Known as a progressive and a charismatic speaker, he was approached by Regent Zona Gale, whose fiction had been published in Century, about the UW presidency. Support for Frank snowballed, and at age 37, he became the youngest person ever appointed leader of the university, and the only one without an earned advanced degree or substantial educational experience.