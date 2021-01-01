Ghosts of Science Hall

Science Hall's dramatic Gothic architecture, secret tunnels and bats in the attic lend the campus landmark an air of mystery. But the ghost stories can be traced back to the building's past, according to Richard Hendricks of the Wisconsin Paranormal Research Center.

Medical students in the Anatomy Department once performed autopsies on cadavers in Science Hall. In 1904, the north wing of the fourth floor was sectioned off into small, windowless rooms where first-year medical students worked on cadavers. According to Clarence W. Olmstead, author of Science Hall — The First Century, medical students and faculty used a “cadaver lift” to move bodies from the basement morgue to the fourth-floor dissection laboratory.