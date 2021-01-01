What year had the latest freeze date on Lake Mendota?

Novembruary — oh, sorry … we mean November 2019 — thrust us deep into the deep freeze. Still, the waters of Lake Mendota are splashing (and freezing) on the shoreline. The date on which the lake finally freezes over varies greatly from year to year. Experts at the Wisconsin State Climatology Office say the record latest date for the lake to freeze over was set on January 30, 1932, with the second-latest date on January 20, 2007. The shortest ice-cover duration ever recorded was only 21 days — during the winter of 2001–02. But if the November cold snap is any indication, we won’t have that problem this year! You can check out the full record here.