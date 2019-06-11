Former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren featured in Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Thank You, 72 podcast and radio series

MADISON, WI (June 11, 2019) — The Wisconsin Alumni Association today announced that former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren is the guest on their June edition of the Thank You, 72 podcast and radio series.

25 years ago, on June 12, 1994, a tragic event would change the trajectory of Van Susteren’s life. Nicole Brown Simpson, the ex-wife of football star O.J. Simpson, was found murdered along with Ron Goldman. Authorities arrested Simpson and charged him with those murders. Van Susteren, a lawyer at the time, became a daily fixture on CNN during what became known as the “trial of the century” as she provided instant legal analysis during live coverage of the proceedings. “Yes, it accidentally turned into a career for me, not one I ever intended to have,” said Van Susteren. “I liked practicing law. My idea of a lawyer goes back to Appleton, Wisconsin, where you hang a shingle on a door, and you wait for the people to come in.”

For almost two decades after the trial, the Outagamie County native and UW alumna dominated the cable news airwaves. She anchored newscasts on CNN and MSNBC, as well as On the Record with Greta Van Susteren on the Fox News Channel for 14 years.

Van Susteren recently announced her return to television with a new Sunday public affairs program called Full Court Press. The show will air on stations owned by Gray Television and Weigel Broadcasting stations including WEAU in Eau Claire, WSAW in Wausau, WBAY in Green Bay, WMTV in Madison, and WDJT in Milwaukee.

On this episode of the podcast, Greta recalls the Simpson trial, shares her biggest regret when she left Fox News, and discusses her new role as a national political analyst for Gray Television stations. She also remembers her days on the UW–Madison campus. “I’ve always been proud of the University of Wisconsin, you know, I’m a Badger,” says Van Susteren.

Thank You, 72 celebrates outstanding Badgers from Wisconsin’s 72 counties. It is a way of saying thank you to the people of this state for sending their best to the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Both the podcast and radio series feature the inspiring stories of UW alumni who are changing the world.

The podcast will be available to download at Thankyou72.org, and on Apple iTunes and other podcast platforms. Greta Van Susteren’s interview will also be shared on 86 Wisconsin Radio Network stations across the state.

Future guests will include international child ophthalmologist Luxme Hariharan, Native American activist Ada Deer, and world-renowned neuropathologist Ann McKee.