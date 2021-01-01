Football Fails

“Touchdown … Wisconsin!” There are no sweeter words to Badger football fans. If heard enough times in a game, the team chalks up another well-earned victory — something to which everyone in Badger Nation has grown quite “Touchdown … Wisconsin!” There are no sweeter words to Badger football fans. If heard enough times in a game, the team chalks up another well-earned victory — something to which everyone in Badger Nation has grown quite accustomed. During the past 10 seasons (not counting the one under way), Wisconsin has racked up 95 wins to just 35 losses, and it’s on a roll with 19 consecutive bowl games. But don’t jump around too much. In the grand scheme of things — time being relative and all — we’re not that far removed from the time when the football team slogged through a 23-game winless streak. In fact, we’re on the 55th anniversary of that infamous stretch of ineptitude. Beginning with the 1967 season, the Badgers couldn’t muster a W until the fourth game of the 1969 season! That’s nearly two and a half seasons with nary a reason to U-Rah-Rah.