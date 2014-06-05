New Grads Carry on Family Traditions

“UW-Madison is all about tradition, and I feel like I share that with my family ... I wouldn’t have traded it for anything.”

—Jane Hohman '14

Last month, more than 6,000 Badgers graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Among them were Jane Hohman ’14, a fourth-generation Badger with family ties to UW and Madison history dating back more than a century, and Kelly Adkins '14, a third-generation alumna whose Badger family numbers more than a dozen alumni and current students.

Besides a number of great and great-great aunts and uncles, Jane’s grandmother, Sylvia Sachtjen Payne ’56, earned a degree in home economics, and her great-grandfather, Herman Sachtjen 1909, LLB 1911, walked to campus from his family’s north-side farm every day while working toward his law degree.