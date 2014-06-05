New Grads Carry on Family Traditions

“UW-Madison is all about tradition, and I feel like I share that with my family ... I wouldn’t have traded it for anything.”
—Jane Hohman '14
Last month, more than 6,000 Badgers graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Among them were Jane Hohman ’14, a fourth-generation Badger with family ties to UW and Madison history dating back more than a century, and Kelly Adkins '14, a third-generation alumna whose Badger family numbers more than a dozen alumni and current students.
Besides a number of great and great-great aunts and uncles, Jane’s grandmother, Sylvia Sachtjen Payne ’56, earned a degree in home economics, and her great-grandfather, Herman Sachtjen 1909, LLB 1911, walked to campus from his family’s north-side farm every day while working toward his law degree.
Kelly Adkins '14 enters into alumnihood in good company. UW-Madison is a tradition for her family, and fellow alumni include grandfather James Garvey '48; mother Maureen Garvey Adkins '82; uncles Michael Garvey '77 and Timothy Garvey '79; aunt Patrice Garvey Edmond '82; and eight cousins. Tom Garvey '07, MD'14, Patrick Garvey '08 and Sean Garvey '12 are all grads, as is Anthony Adkins '12, and the triplets Connor, Daniel and Timothy Garvey just finished their freshman year.