Badger Family Cheers for Bowl Victory

Sometimes even the backing of a four-generation Badger family isn’t enough to pull off a bowl victory. But it wasn’t for lack of school spirit from fans like the Traut and Bosio families.

John Bosio ’75 (seated left) sent us this photo, taken at his home in Broomfield, Col., during the Capital One Bowl game on January 1, 2014. He’s pictured with his wife, Beth Traut Bosio ’77 (standing, right), whom he met while attending UW-Madison; their daughter, Emily Bosio ’01 (standing, left); and her daughter, future Badger Audrey x’32. Also cheering for Wisconsin are Beth’s parents, Maybelle and Mike Traut ’55, who met at the UW back in the 1950s, just like Mike’s parents, Raymond Traut and Agnes Iverson Traut, who met at the university and graduated in the 1920s.