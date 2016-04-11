Top Eight Reasons Why It’s Great to Be a WAA Member

With April being Member Appreciation Month at the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA), we thought this would be the perfect time to consider the many reasons why alumni, friends, and Badgers of all sorts join this special community.
- We’ve got spirit! Yes, we do! Membership is one of the best ways to continue celebrating that oh-so-irresistible Badger spirit.
- A tradition unlike any other. Being a member is as time-honored as singing “Varsity.”
- Perk up. You can’t help but feel good about being a member when you consider the variety of members-only benefits at your disposal.
- Feel right at home. Members are part of one truly unique UW community.
- Badger pride. Thanks to members, all alumni can continue to share in the UW experience through valuable programs, services, and chapter efforts.
- It’s the right thing to do. Membership supports much-needed and much-appreciated student scholarships and important advocacy efforts.
- Connecting point. Members enjoy a UW connection the likes of which they haven’t felt since regularly roaming Bascom’s hallowed halls.
- WAA membership is where Badgers belong. Enough said!
Already a WAA member? Thank you and Happy Member Appreciation Month! Not a member yet but want to get in on all the fun? Join WAA today.