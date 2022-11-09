Duty Calls: Memories from Military Service Members

Badgers have served their country and their communities for 170 years. Though the UW has collected some of these stories through historical records and oral histories, there are many more stories that go untold. Thank you to those who continue to share their experiences with us!

1960s

Enlisted in the navy my senior year (1963) and upon graduation went to navy OCS. I was commissioned Ensign USNR the day that President Kennedy was killed. Was assigned to navy Supply Corps School, Athens, Georgia. Upon graduation was ordered to USS Simon Lake (AS-33) being built in Washington. The ship was a submarine repair ship so not much sea duty. Ordered to Norfolk, Virginia to the staff of Commander in Chief, US Atlantic Fleet until August of 1966. I was released from active duty to attend graduate school back at good old UW. I re-entered the navy in 1969 and was sent to the staff of Commander Service Force Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor. My UW accounting background really helped as I controlled all budgets for the Vietnam War.

Leaving Hawaii, I was assigned to the USS Dale (DLG-19) being refurbished in the shipyard in Bath, Maine. Spent 29 months aboard making a Medi cruise in 1973. My next duty station was Naval Air Station Chase Field, Texas serving as base controller until 1976. Moved on to San Diego where I was new construction project manager for cost and schedule control. Finished up my 20 years at the Office of the Naval Plant Representative, LTV Corporation, Dallas, Texas.

Wisconsin Business School served me very well both in my navy career as well as my civilian career with Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Ron Peck ’63

Georgetown, TX

While finishing my rotating internship at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon, Uncle Sam invited me to spend one of my 2-year-commitment in Vietnam. I asked the Air Force people in San Antonio if they would consider sending me to an Air Force base in Germany. I believe I heard laughing on the other end of the telephone line. However, if I would volunteer for a 3rd year, they would send me and my family to Tachikawa AF base just outside of Tokyo, Japan.

The hospital there had 300 beds which took care of all of the AF personnel in Japan and all of the injured airmen being returned from Vietnam being sent to Travis AFB in California for further care. Most of the airmen had been severely injured in Vietnam. They were taken off of the transport planes and had further surgery and dressing changes at Tachikawa.

After being there for almost 2 years, I was sent temporary duty to Cam Rhan Bay in Vietnam. The hospital was in a Quonset Hut made of metal and had a 6-foot-high brick wall surrounding us from direct hits. Tough luck if a rocket comes straight down on top of us. The Viet Cong would frequently try coming on base in the middle of the night. Sirens would blare and flares would go up lighting the night as bright as daylight. Some of the Viet Cong managed to get on base but never got to our hospital.

As I look back, my military experience was one of the great parts of my life and my family’s. We traveled a lot in Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore. My tour of duty was during the time that President Nixon visited China. Our hospital was put on alert for anything happening to the President requiring surgery would take place at Tachikawa and I would be the anesthesiologist. That makes one a little nervous knowing that you may be taking part in a life-threatening experience involving the President of the United States. My wife and I went to Japan with one 3-year-old son and came home 3 years later with 2 more small boys (our own).

Thanks, USAF for allowing me to be a part of the team taking care of these very young and brave men and women.

Robert Kuhl ’64, MD’67

Wilsonville, OR

As an Army ROTC cadet while attending the university in the 1960s, I received my commission in the morning of January 25, 1969, and attended the graduation exercise in the afternoon of that day. My military service ultimately led me to a tour in Vietnam. One of my very vivid memories of that tour happened in August of 1970. It was about midnight and I was sitting in my BOQ room writing a letter to my wife, when the news came on AFVN. The lead story that night, and I remember it well, was the bombing of the mathematics research center on the UW campus. Those responsible for the bombing, which resulted in the death of a UW graduate student, were ultimately apprehended and brought to trial, but the bombing was a tragedy that should never have happened.

Charles F. Hurlbut ’69

Prince George, VA

1970s

James S. Zamorski graduated in May 1976 and was commissioned an Officer in the United States Navy after successful completion of the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) curriculum at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He served his country both at sea and ashore over a successful career. He is a life member of the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

James S. Zamorski ’76

Ashland, VA